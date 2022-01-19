Update: Cyclist killed in Water St accident identified as Eccles resident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident which occurred on Water Street in Georgetown which took the life of 71-year-old Carlon Windsor Barrett of Victoria Avenue, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The accident occurred on Tuesday at about 14:30hrs and involved a container truck and an electric bike driven by the victim.

Investigations have so far revealed that an articulated motor lorry, GZZ 6378 with trailer TEE 6391, attached with a 40-foot container laden with lumber, was proceeding south along the centre of the eastern carriageway of Water Street and as it approached Muneshwar Limited, the driver alleges that he put on his vehicle’s right-side indicator to turn west onto the western carriageway of the said road.

The driver said he then felt the right-side rear wheel of the trailer run over something, causing him to immediately stop and exit his vehicle where he noticed the said wheel on top of the cyclist’s body and vehicle.

The ambulance service was contacted which arrived shortly on the scene with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians examined the cyclist and pronounced him dead at the scene.

A notice of intended prosecution was prepared and served on the driver as further investigations are continuing.