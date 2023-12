The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The GDF Bell 412 Helicopter that went missing

See full statement from the Guyana Defence Force:

SEARCH AND RESCUE TEAMS IDENTIFY CRASH SITE

The crash site where a Guyana Defence Force Bell 412 helicopter went down yesterday, has been positively identified and the aircraft spotted.

Search and rescue teams have also reported positive signs of life on the scene. Troops are being rappelled to the exact site location.

Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.