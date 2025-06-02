Update: Church fire now deemed arson; suspect in hoodie caught entering building

Following a detailed review of video surveillance footage and a further electrical installation inspection, the Guyana Fire Service has now deemed the fire that destroyed a building at a Church in Georgetown an act of arson.

The early morning fire at the Outreach Ministries International – Winners’ Cathedral at Lodge, Georgetown, today saw the two-storey wooden and concrete building, which housed a junior church hall and kitchen facility in the lower flat, being severely damaged.

The incident took place just after 05:00h at Lot 27 Durban Street, Lodge, property.

According to the GFS, initial reports suggested an electrical fault; however, further investigation has revealed that the cause of the fire points to arson. CCTV footage shows a hooded individual entering the premises at approximately 04:48hrs, shortly before the fire was reported.

“The Guyana Fire Service continues to work closely with the Guyana Police Force in the ongoing investigation. Person or persons found culpable will face the full brunt of the law,” it said.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the authorities. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.

The church property is owned by Bishop Juan Edghill, who is also the Minister of Public Works.