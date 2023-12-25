Update: Children who died in Linden fire were aged 8 & 16

See full statement from the Guyana Fire Service:

Press ReleaseDecember 25, 2023

The Guyana Fire Service deeply regrets to report that, at approximately 02:05 hrs today, firefighters from the Linden Fire Station responded promptly to a fire at Lot 2692, Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

Water Tender #99 and Water Carrier #12, along with five firefighters under the command of Section Leader Brandis, responded to the scene.

The structure involved was a two-storey wooden and concrete building owned by Veronica Headley and occupied by 30-year-old Zella Lawrence, 16-year-old Angelique Lawrence, and 8-year-old Ronika Lawrence.

Immediate action by firefighters resulted in the containment of the blaze to the bottom floor of the building, where one sofa set was destroyed, and 4 meters of ceiling, along with a quantity of clothing, was severely damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and Fire Prevention officials are conducting thorough investigations to determine its origin.

One jet, operating from WC#12 tank supply in conjunction with Light Pump #121 working from an open water source, was utilized to successfully extinguish the fire.

Tragically, all occupants of the house perished due to the fire.

The Chief Fire Officer and ranks of the Guyana Fire Service extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

A dedicated team from our Fire Prevention department, in collaboration with the Police, will diligently work to ascertain the cause of the fire and the subsequent tragic deaths of the individuals mentioned.