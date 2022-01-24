Update: Businessman “frustrated” after wife robbed of millions outside bank



The location where today's daring daylight robbery occurred

An Albion, Corentyne businessman is growing frustrated after he has been robbed of millions of dollars on several occasions within the last eight years.

The latest incident occurred today when his wife was robbed of $18.5M in cash and $13M in cheques outside of a commercial bank at Rose Hall Town, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The daring daylight robbery occurred at around 10:20h as the businesswoman exited a vehicle in the company of an employee and was about to make her way to Republic Bank.

Speaking to the media, businessman Subramani Mangali explained that his 41-year-old wife Nalaili was robbed by a lone gunman who approached her just as she exited the vehicle and snatched the bag containing the money.

The perpetrator quickly made his escape on foot; there are reports that he later joined an accomplice on a motorbike.

Mangali related that his company, Permaul Trading and Distributions Inc., does not make bank deposits on a daily basis.

This is not the first time the businessman was robbed of huge amounts of cash. In August 2016, the businessman was about to make a deposit of $2M at a local bank when he was approached by a lone gunman who robbed him of the money.

In 2014, there was a similar incident whereby the businessman was robbed of $10M by two motorcycle bandits.

Mangali told this publication that he is frustrated with the situation. He said that it is very difficult to do business in Guyana in light of the high instances of crime.

The businessman called for more police presence on the road, noting too that commercial banks need to provide protection for their customers.

Moreover, Mangali expressed disappointment at the fact that it has been very difficult for him to get CCTV footage from a commercial bank regarding this morning’s incident. In fact, he pointed out that he is still awaiting on footage from the bank in relation to the 2016 robbery.