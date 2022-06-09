Update: Body of murdered woman recovered

Miriam Edwards

The body of Miriam Edwards has been recovered, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum has disclosed.

No other details were provided.

Cops were dispatched to the Kumung Kumung Backdam, Puruni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) after a man reportedly claimed that he murdered the woman and dumped her body overboard.

Edwards was employed as a cook at a campsite in the area.

The suspect reportedly told residents in the area that he robbed Edwards of a quantity of gold, choked her, and then threw her body into the river.

Public-spirited citizens have since apprehended the suspect after they discovered that the campsite where the woman worked was ransacked.