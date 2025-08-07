Update: Body found in Corentyne River identified as 22-Y-O fisherman

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Tamesh Takurdin, a 22-year-old fisherman of No. 65 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. Tamesh, along with three other fishermen, were in a fishing boat at around 16:10hrs yesterday afternoon just off the Corentyne coast when the boat reportedly capsized. Tamesh fell overboard and disappeared in the water. A search was conducted, but he could not be immediately located.

Later, at approximately 17:45 hrs, Tamesh’s body was recovered at the mouth of the No. 65 Channel by several residents. Froth was observed coming from his nose and mouth. The body was examined for marks of violence, but none were seen. The body was escorted to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where it was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. It is currently lying at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

The boat captain, Ramesh Chunilall, was arrested and escorted to the No. 51 Police Station, where he was placed in lawful custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.