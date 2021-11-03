Update: Alleged bandit killed identified as Agricola teen

The scene at Stabroek Market

The alleged bandit who was shot dead at the Stabroek Market Square today has been identified as 16-year-old Sydel Bourne of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

See full statement issued by the Guyana Police Force on the matter:

Investigations are being conducted into the fatal shooting of Sydel Bourne, 16 years, of Agricola, EBD, that occurred about 1420h. today Wednesday November 03, 2021, at the Stabroek Market Square, Georgetown.

Investigations so far have revealed that a policeman, who was in plain clothes and armed with his service pistol, was shopping in the Stabroek Market area accompanied by his reputed wife who was wearing a gold chain at the time. They were attacked by Sydel Bourne, who was armed with a knife and accompanied by two other male suspects, in efforts to take away the gold chain.

The policeman’s reputed wife put up a resistance, but the perpetrators were able to burst the chain off her neck as one of his accomplices told Sydel Bourne to stab her; at which stage the policeman discharged a round in their direction hitting Sydel Bourne to his body. The other two suspects managed to escape.

Sydel Bourne was taken to the GPHC where he was pronounced DOA.

