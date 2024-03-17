UPDATE: Akeem Wong fatally shot after charging at officers with cutlass – Police

Akeem Wong after being shot dead

See below for a statement from the Guyana Police Force on the fatal shooting of prison escapee and double murder accused Akeem Wong during a Joint Services operation today:

Prison escapee and double-murder suspect Akeem Wong was fatally shot at around 13:40 hrs today (Sunday) at ‘Groete Creek’ Backdam, Essequibo River in Region #7. Wong had escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on the 15th of February 2024 and has been on the run. He was sighted today at Groete Creek Backdam, Essequibo River, by a team of Joint Services members under the command of Major Bridgelall. The belongings of now dead prison escapee and murder accused Akeem Wong

Upon seeing the ranks, the escapee emerged from some bushes and charged towards them whilst wielding a cutlass. He was fired upon and fatally wounded. He fell to the ground and was relieved of his weapon.

The body has been escorted to Bartica Hospital.

The scene was processed and the following items were found on him and nearby:

One cutlass

$4700 Guyana Currency

3 Sim cards

1 flash drive and memory card

One scissors

4 cigarettes

One flashlight with batteries

One fishing hook

100 Canadian dollars

One cellular phone

One lighter