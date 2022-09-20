Update: $6M in cash recovered as police arrest another suspect in $400M raw gold theft

Investigators have recovered $6M in cash following the arrest of another suspect in the $400M raw gold theft.

In addition, two motorcars have been seized.

Several persons, including two police officers, have been arrested as the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Criminal Investigations Department (CID) probes the theft of $400M in raw gold from a businesswoman.

In a brief statement issued by the Force, it was explained that the theft occurred between December 2021 and January 2022.

It was explained that the victim is a female gold dealer and over the years, she accumulated the raw gold and concealed them at a location within the confines of her home.

The suspects were contracted by the victim to conduct repairs to her home and in the process of doing same, they found the gold and they divided up the valuables amongst themselves and then they went on a “spending spree”.

Police Headquarters said several persons have already been arrested, including two subordinate officers stationed in Berbice.

Two individuals were today charged in relation to the incident.

Bhaloonauth Seegobin called ‘Krishna’, a 49-year-old contractor of Farm, East Bank Demerara; and Satrohan Seegobin caled ‘Richie’, a 24-year-old construction worker of Farm, EBD were arrested and charged jointly for the offence of simple larceny.

The two accused appeared at the Cove & John Magistrate’s Court before where the indictable charge was read to them.

Bhaloonauth Seegobin pleaded not guilty and was remanded to prison until November 1 for report and statement at the Mahaica Magistrate Court while Satrohan Seegobin pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years imprisonment.

To date, investigators have recovered a quantity of the raw gold as well as three motor vehicles: two cars and one canter.