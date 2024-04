The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Dead: Sharda (only name known at this time)

Three persons are in police custody as investigators probe the murder of a woman, whose body was this morning found in the Corentyne backlands.

Dead is Ninawattie Nandalall called ‘Sharda’, a 52-year-old domestic worker who resided at Number 54 Village Corentyne, Berbice.

Her body was reportedly found by her son.