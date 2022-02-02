Update: 21-Y-O man killed in Mahaica accident identified



Christopher Bhagwandat Christopher Bhagwandat

One of the persons involved in the horrific accident at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) has been identified as 21-year-old Christopher Bhagwandat of Mon Repos, ECD.

He was the driver of motorcar PNN 8852, which police were chasing after it reportedly escaped a roadblock at Perseverance, ECD. The other occupant in the vehicle was his girlfriend, who also died in the four-vehicle collision. Her identity is unknown at this time.

Reports are that the young man had ventured to Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB) to pick up his girlfriend to return to his ECD home to celebrate his mother’s birthday, which is today.

Reports are that the motorcar had stopped at the roadblock but when ranks asked to see the driver’s identification card, the vehicle pulled in the corner but then drove away.

As such, ranks from the Mahaicony Police Station were alerted and three officers joined the Force-issued van and gave chase.

Whilst in the vicinity of the Mahaica Bridge, the accident occurred. According to information reaching this publication, the police vehicle collided with PNN 8852.

As a result, the car crashed into another car which then lost control and slammed into a truck. Three cops, including a female officer, are injured. The occupants of the second car – a man, his wife and two kids – are also injured. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

They are currently receiving care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The Regional Commander Khali Parsram could not say if anything illegal was found in the motorcar which was being chased.