Update: 2 confirmed dead; police were chasing car that escaped roadblock

Commander Khali Parsram has confirmed that two persons died in the horrific four-vehicle collision that occurred today at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The identities of the victims are unknown but the Commander confirmed that it is a man and a woman, both East Indians.

The victims were the occupants of motorcar PNN 8852, which police were chasing after they escaped a roadblock at Perseverance, ECD.

According to the Commander, the motorcar stopped at the roadblock but when ranks asked to see the driver’s identification card, the vehicle pulled in the corner but then drove away.

As such, ranks from the Mahaicony Police Station were alerted and three officers joined the Force-issued van and gave chase.

Whilst in the vicinity of the Mahaica Bridge, the accident occurred. According to information reaching this publication, the police vehicle collided with PNN 8852.

As a result, the car crashed into another car which then lost control and slammed into a truck. Three cops, including a female officer, are injured. The occupants of the second car – a man, his wife and two kids – are also injured. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

They are currently receiving care at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The Regional Commander could not say if anything illegal was found in the motorcar which was being chased.