Update: 11-Y-O daughter discovered parents dead in alleyway – police

The victims are 32-year-old Sorojanie Hansraj, a nurse, and 39-year-old Prahalad Jagnarine, a taxi driver

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a husband and wife, whose bodies were found in an alleyway at Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

They have been identified as 32-year-old Sorojanie Hansraj, a nurse, and 39-year-old Prahalad Jagnarine, a taxi driver who resided in the squatting area of the community.

It is suspected that the duo was electrocuted sometime between 19:00hrs last evening and 06:00hrs today.

Reports are that the couple resided with their 11-year-old daughter. The child told investigators that her mother departed the home last evening to go pick up her father.

This morning when she woke up and realised that her parents were not home, the 11-year-old walked out into the alleyway where she found her parents lying motionlessly next to each other.

She immediately alerted neighbours, who assisted her and notified the police.

The bodies were examined, where burnt marks were seen on the neck, chest, and right wrist of Jagnarine and burnt marks on the left wrist and left side back of Hansraj.

Further searches were done, and a length of red and black wire was seen next to the two bodies. The wire was connected to an electrical post leading to their home.