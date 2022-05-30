Update: 1 killed, 1 injured in Corentyne accident

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident which has left one person dead and another injured.

Dead is 26-year-old Kevin Alert of Eversham Village while the injured person is 21-year-old Nicklous Johnson of Number 51 Village.

At around 22:50h along the Number 63 Public Road, Alert was driving motorcar PAC 1403 with Johnson as the lone passenger.

The motorcar was proceeding south along the said road at a fast rate of speed and while in the process of negotiating a right turn, the driver lost control and collided with a concrete culvert and then into a GPL utility pole.

As a result of the collision, both the driver and occupant received injuries about their bodies.

They were picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who treated and referred them to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where they were further seen and examined by another doctor.

Johnson was admitted to the hospital and his condition is regarded as serious but stable.

Alert, however, succumbed while receiving medical attention.

His body is presently at the said hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.