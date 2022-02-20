Unvaccinated woman is latest COVID death; 18 new cases

min read
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
The Ocean View Hospital

Another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,211.

According to the Ministry of Health, this latest fatality is an 80-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), who died today. She was unvaccinated at the time of her death.

Meanwhile, 18 more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Active cases in the country is now at 941 including seven patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also four other persons institutional quarantine.

So far, some 60,504 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.