Unvaccinated woman from Region Ten dies from Covid

·1 min read
Home
Local News
Unvaccinated woman from Region Ten dies from Covid
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
A 69-year-old unvaccinated woman from Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), who was infected with the novel coronavirus, has died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1009. Th…