A 32-year-old man from Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) who was infected with the novel coronavirus has died.

The man was unvaccinated. His death takes the country’s overall fatalities to 998.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 77 new cases, taking the total positives recorded to date to 38,028.

With 18 persons in the ICU, there are 54 in institutional isolation and 1,067 in home isolation. Recoveries stand at 35,891.