Unity foreshore tragedy: Bodies of missing youths recovered

Dead, Navin Seenauth and Daniel Boodram

The lifeless bodies of 20-year-old Navin Seenauth and 17-year-old Daniel Boodram who went missing while swimming at Unity Beach, East Coast Demerara were found on Monday.

Seenauth and Boodram both of Unity Village, ECD reportedly ventured into the waters with another 17-year-old friend to swim on Sunday. According to the teen, who does not know how to swim, the trio encountered rough conditions with heavy waves shortly after entering the water.

“I got out after about 30 minutes when the water reached my chest,” the teen recounted, adding, “when I looked back, Navin and Daniel weren’t there. I searched but couldn’t find them.”

Following his unsuccessful search, the teen hurried back to Unity Village to alert residents, prompting an immediate search.

The Home Affairs Ministry had assured the public that all resources necessary for the search and rescue operation were being mobilised, with the community’s involvement playing a crucial role.