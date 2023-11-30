United Airlines announces direct flights between Guyana & Houston

United Airlines Unveils Historic Order to Purchase Up To 200 New Boeing Widebody Planes

United Airlines Inc. today announced that it will be launching direct flights between Guyana and Houston from April 2024.

This decision, however, is still subject to approvals from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

According to a statement from the carrier, “on April 1, United will be the first airline to offer non-stop service between Houston and Georgetown, Guyana, with four times weekly service on a Boeing 737-MAX 8 aircraft.”

“This route joins nonstop flights to more than 160 destinations from Houston, including more than 85 destinations no other carriers serve non-stop from the city – including places like Brazil, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Panama, Peru and more.”

Sharing this announcement was Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh who also reminded that this new service is still subject to government approval.

