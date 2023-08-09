UNHCR donates generators, ESL Resources to Education Ministry for migrant and hinterland students



Chief Education Officer Marti DeSouza and UNHCR’s Assistant Education Officer Danielle UNHCR Head of Office Henri – Sylvain Yakara handing over theESL resources to Permanent Secretary Alfred King in the presence of DeputyChief Education Officer Marti DeSouza and UNHCR’s Assistant Education Officer Danielle

The Ministry of Education today received several items from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to assist migrant students and schools in the hinterland regions.

The items handed over today included 16 generators and a wide variety of English asa Second Language (ESL) resources. The generators will be handed over to selected schools in the hinterland so that electronic learning devices can be powered and utilized to enhance and improve the teaching and learning experience.

The ESL resources handed over today included ESL workbooks, dictionaries, board games, exercise books, art books, stationery supplies and sports sets for cricket, volleyball and football.

The items were handed over by UNHCR Head of Office, Mr. Henri – Sylvain Yakara accompanied by UNHCR’s Assistant Education Officer, Ms. Danielle Dipoo. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr. Alfred King received the items on the Ministry’s behalf accompanied by the Deputy Chief Education Officer for Amerindian and Hinterland Education Development (AHED), Mr. Marti DeSouza and Coordinator of the Risk Management and Migrant Support Section (RM&MSS) of the Ministry of Education, Mrs. Rampattie Prashad-Bisnauth.

Mr. King noted that the Ministry is implementing many modifications to cater to migrant students in schools. He said that this is not limited to the curriculum but includes the administration of the National Grade Six Assessment whereby the test questions are translated into Spanish. He said that the students have the option to answer the questions in either English or Spanish without being penalized.

Further, he said that a lot is happening in Hinterland education as contracts have been signed for the construction of new schools in Karasabai, Hosororo, Kwebana and the rebuilding of the Northwest Secondary School. He said that the new facilities will serve to deliver a higher quality of education to students. He said that the Ministry’s distance education tools, the Guyana Learning Channel and EdYouFm continue to expand so that all of the Hinterland regions can benefit from 100% coverage.

Both UNHCR’s representatives expressed their willingness to continue collaborating with the Ministry of Education on its programmes to positively impact the education system.