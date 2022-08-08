Unexploded WWII bomb revealed in Italy’s dried-up Po River

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(Reuters)Heatwaves sweeping Europe this summer have brought not just record high temperatures and scorched fields: The drought-stricken waters of Italy’s Po River are running so low they revealed a previously submerged World War II bomb.

Military experts defused and carried out a controlled explosion on Sunday of the 450-kilogram (1,000-pound) bomb, which was discovered on July 25 near the northern village of Borgo Virgilio, close to the city of Mantua.

“The bomb was found by fishermen on the bank of the River Po due to a decrease in water levels caused by drought,” Colonel Marco Nasi said.

It was no easy task to clear the bomb.

About 3,000 people living nearby were evacuated for the disposal operation, the army said. The area’s airspace was shut down, and navigation along that stretch of the waterway as well as traffic on a railway line and state road close by were halted.

