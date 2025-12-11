Local News
UNESCO adds Deepavali to Intangible Cultural Heritage List
11 December 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
New Delhi, India | 10 December 2025: Deepavali has been officially inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, at the twentieth session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. It has been inscribed under the “Social practices, rituals and festive events” domain and marks the […]
