Understand what Govt is doing and ask yourself where you fit in – Go-Invest Head tells Reg. 10 businesses 

Chief Investment Officer and Head of the Guyana Office for Investment, Peter Ramsaroop, MP, on Thursday urged the business community in Region 10, to position themselves strategically to benefit from Guyana’s rapid economic transformation.

He administered this call to action at the Linden Chamber of Industry, Commerce and Development’s Annual Business Luncheon, held at Buttercups Restaurant, Amelia’s Ward, Linden, Region 10, where he was invited to give the feature address.

In his remarks, Ramsaroop emphasised that Guyana is entering a once-in-a-generation development curve comparable to global growth stories such as Singapore, Dubai, and Qatar, but with the added advantage of Guyana’s vast natural resources.

“This is the last time in the world you will see development at such a pace. We get the chance to see our country move like this…let’s ride that curve together. Where do you fit?”

He underscored that major infrastructure projects—roads, bridges, the deep-water port, and new regional linkages—should not be looked at as political trophies but enablers of business growth, opening opportunities in logistics, warehousing, hospitality, agriculture, and supply-chain services.

Additionally, he pointed out that Region 10 is strategically positioned to benefit from these developments, especially with the movement of goods between Northern Brazil and Guyana.

As cross-border trade expands and container traffic increases, communities like Linden stand to become critical hubs for storage, transshipment, accommodation, and value-added services, but only if businesses prepare now.

He noted too that opportunities such as constructing laydown yards, establishing modern warehouses, and expanding hotel capacity are no longer theoretical; they are imminent needs driven by the scale of development ahead.

“The question is not who built the bridge – the question is what this new corridor unlocks for your business. Thousands of containers will soon pass through this region, transforming it into a hub of activity. The opportunities are there for those who prepare early.”

Ramsaroop also highlighted several emerging prospects tied to national and regional food demand, value-added production, and export expansion. He reminded the audience that Guyana is the only country in the world that is fully self-sufficient in seven key food items, and that the Caribbean imports US$6 billion in food annually—a market Guyanese businesses are well-positioned to supply with proper planning.

He noted ongoing government measures to stimulate economic participation, including the establishment of a Development Bank slated for launch next year, which will provide zero-interest financing to help scale local enterprises.

Furthermore, Ramsaroop referenced the government’s drive to further modernise Guyana’s diversified economy, supported by free education, technical skills training, social support systems, and unprecedented investments in infrastructure, ensuring that citizens and businesses alike can participate in Guyana’s upward trajectory.

In closing, he encouraged the business community to remain engaged, collaborative, and proactive: “Don’t be left behind. Understand what government is doing, study the upcoming budget, and ask yourself where you fit. Guyana is ours and together, we will make this region, and this country, a great place,” he said.