Uncustomed goods seized during joint inter-agency raid in Rupununi

Some uncustomed goods seized during the operation

A joint inter-agency collaboration at the Lethem checkpoint on the Rupununi Main Road, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) has resulted in the seizure of a quantity of uncustomed goods.

The operation was conducted between February 7, 2022 and 10, 2022.

Based on reports received, agents of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and its Brazilian counterparts conducted the joint operation where a quantity of uncustomed goods was confiscated.

The items seized included several cases of alcoholic beverages such as Itaipava, Skarloff, Blackstone, Camelinho Wine, Pergola, Quinta Do Mongado, and Don Bosco wine.

More uncustomed goods seized

Then, CANU officers, acting on intelligence received, searched a residence in Palm Street, Lethem where 100 cases of foreign beers were seized and two Venezuelan nationals arrested.

The total value of seized items amounted to $700,000.

However, CANU has rejected reports which are aimed at impugning its integrity. In fact, CANU, in a release, stated that the Unit took note of an article titled “CANU Officers in Region 9 allegedly used uniform to confiscate goods for personal use”. The Unit claimed that the allegations in the article are far from the truth.

Nevertheless, despite the erroneous reports, the Unit stated that all of the seized uncustomed goods, including the alcohol, were handed over to the GRA along with two individuals who were detained.

Arrested Venezuelan duo

Meanwhile, CANU related that these operations were aimed at targeting groups that were engaged in the smuggling of various goods across our border from Brazil.

The drug enforcement agency commended its officers conducting these operations for their continued professionalism during the execution of their duties with the full support of the management of the unit.

CANU further reminded the general public that the smuggling of narcotics and other uncustomed goods is illegal and those found in possession of the same, and/or transporting or storing them would be prosecuted accordingly.