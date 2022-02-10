Uncle Ren turns 100!

Uncle Ren [with crown] flanked by relatives during his birthday celebrations today

Edwin Rensford McDonald, fondly known as Uncle Ren, is celebrating his 100th birthday anniversary today, February 10.

Uncle Ren, of Bel Air, West Coast Berbice (WCB), says his long life is a result of a “blessing”.

Uncle Ren is the father of 15 children, nine of whom are alive today. He is also the only surviving of three siblings.

In his younger years, Uncle Ren worked in the bauxite industry and later ventured into farming. He also worked as a ranger attached to his Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

Despite his age, Uncle Ren loves to indulge in good food and he enjoys when his meals are prepared with lots of pepper. However, he says every night, he drinks a bowl of soup to stay healthy.