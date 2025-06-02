World News
Ukraine, Russia to hold talks in Istanbul after Kyiv’s drone attacks
02 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Live updates
- Russian and Ukrainian delegations are set to hold ceasefire talks in Turkiye’s largest city a day after Kyiv carried out unprecedented drone attacks across Russia.
- Airbases in five Russian regions came under attack, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Sunday, adding that several fighter jets caught fire at airbases in Murmansk and Irkutsk. Other attacks were repelled and there were no casualties, it said.
