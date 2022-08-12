UK recession looms as households feel pain of soaring energy bills

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Britons are bracing themselves for more tough times ahead as the economy starts to shrinkand a new forecast suggests average annual energy bills could exceed ?5,000 ($6,000)next year.

Official data published on Friday showed that the country’s GDP dropped by 0.1% in the second quarter of this year. Some analysts believe the recession forecast by the Bank of England last week has already begun.

The decline was driven by a 0.4% drop in the service sector, mostly in the health services, and wholesale and retail trade, the Office for National Statistics said.

Soaring energy prices have already helped push up inflation to a 40-year high of 9.4%, causing consumers to cut back on spending . Inflation is expected to peak about 13% later this year.

According to estimates released Friday by energy research firm Auxilione, the average annual energy bill for millions of UK households is expected to hit ?5,277 ($6,396) next spring after Ofgem, the country’s energy regulator, adjusts its price cap — the maximum amount suppliers can charge consumers per unit of energy.

