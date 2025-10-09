UK increases financing capacity for Guyana to £3 billion

The British High Commission has announced that UK Export Finance (UKEF),the UK’s official export credit agency, has raised its financing capacity for Guyana from £2.1 billion to £3 billion.

This reflects the UK’s confidence in Guyana’s economic trajectory and fiscal sustainability, and marks a further deepening of the bilateral relationship between our two nations.

The announcement of support was made by a delegation from UKEF and His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean in a meeting with His Excellency President Mohammed Ali. During the meeting the President set out his priorities for UKEF collaboration over the next five years.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment, as Guyana accelerates its infrastructural development and positions itself as a key investment destination, reinforcing the UK’s role as a trusted partner in driving inclusive growth.

The British High Commission said it looks forward to supporting sustainable growth and shared prosperity through this collaboration between the UK and Guyana.