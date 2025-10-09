Teen’s organs save 4 lives after fatal shooting in Queens CWI announces immediate &amp; long-term reforms GECOM employee remanded for $5M theft Caribbean Clash of Champions set for November 2 at South Dakota Over $1B in ganja destroyed along Upper Berbice River Reg. 2 students to access UG’s Engineering studies by October
UK increases financing capacity for Guyana to £3 billion

09 October 2025
The British High Commission has announced that UK Export Finance (UKEF),the UK’s official export credit agency, has raised its financing capacity for Guyana from £2.1 billion to £3 billion.

This reflects the UK’s confidence in Guyana’s economic trajectory and fiscal sustainability, and marks a further deepening of the bilateral relationship between our two nations.

The announcement of support was made by a delegation from UKEF and His Majesty’s Deputy Trade Commissioner for Latin America and the Caribbean in a meeting with His Excellency President Mohammed Ali. During the meeting the President set out his priorities for UKEF collaboration over the next five years.

This announcement comes at a pivotal moment, as Guyana accelerates its infrastructural development and positions itself as a key investment destination, reinforcing the UK’s role as a trusted partner in driving inclusive growth.

The British High Commission said it looks forward to supporting sustainable growth and shared prosperity through this collaboration between the UK and Guyana.

