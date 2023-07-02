Uitvlugt woman beaten to by partner; police looking for suspect

Wanted: Shivnand Henry

Police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are on the hunt for a 29-year-old man who allegedly beat his partner to death at their Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara, home early this morning.

The dead woman was been identified as 48-year-old Bibi Naseefa Baksh, a housewife.

Police say the suspect, Shivnand Henry – a fisherman/labourer, and Baksh shared a relationship. They lived with the suspect’s 61-year-old mother at Uitvlugt along with Baksh’s 12-year-old daughter.

It is alleged that Baksh and the suspect usually have domestic issues, leading to them fighting and quarreling.

According to police reports, sometime between 04:30hrs and 05:30hrs, while imbibing, the couple had an argument during which Henry began beating Baksh. He kicked her down the wooden stairs and dragged her onto the roadway, where he dealt her several kicks and lashes with a piece of wood about her body.

After the alleged beating, the suspect and Baksh’s 12-year-old daughter assisted the woman back into the house. She was taken to her room and helped onto the bed.

A short while after, Baksh was observed to be motionless.

The police said that Henry had left the home in an unknown direction. Public-spirited persons subsequently informed the Police as the victim’s 12-year-old daughter raised an alarm.

On arrival, Police observed the woman lying motionless in the bedroom. What appears to be abrasions were seen on the woman’s forehead, shoulder, arms and knees. The scene was processed and photographed by investigators.

Baksh’s body was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead by Dr Boodram and escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a PME.

Checks were made for the suspect, but he is yet to be located. Several persons were questioned, and certain information was received. Investigations are continuing.