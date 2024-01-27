UG partners with Canada on workshop in natural resource management

A workshop held collaboratively between the High Commission of Canada and the University of Guyana (UG), to help boost national capacity in climate, land, energy, and water resource management, was held at the UG Turkeyen Campus in Greater Georgetown under the theme “Enhancing policy coherence for the SDGs through integrated climate, land, energy and water (CLEWs)”.

The workshop, held from January 15 to 19, was attended by 15 participants; and according to a release from the UG Public Relations Department, was aimed at providing persons with the skills needed to assess the interlinkages between resource systems, in order to understand how production and use of food, energy and water resources contribute to climate change, and how climate change affects those resource systems.

It was also intended to equip participants with the knowledge that would allow them to more efficiently manage Guyana’s resources and mitigate climate change, while growing the economy and working to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Guyana, Professor Dr Paloma Mohamed-Martin, expressed extreme delight that the UG was able to partner with the Canadian High Commission and its partnering agencies to plan and execute the workshop.

Mohamed-Martin added that waterways and oceans are important to Guyana; and noted that, in a few days’ time, the University would launch the Institute of Marine Ecology and River Economics, which would be housed at the institution’s Tain Campus in Berbice.

Meanwhile, Head of Cooperation at the Canadian High Commission in Georgetown, Adam Loyer, dived into the ongoing collaboration and involvement of Canada by saying, “Canada is committed to improving climate resilience strategies by supporting efforts to enhance research and innovation, strengthen inclusive and coherent policy-making, and (create) channels for mutual cooperation (in order) to improve sustainable resource management and development.

“This commitment aligns with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy to effectively address climate-related challenges in the pursuit of sustainable development. Specifically, it aligns with Government’s commitment to stimulating low-carbon growth through investment in clean energy transition.”

He said he was very delighted to see another partnership between Canada and Guyana to support these efforts, and commended the University for leading the initiative.

Local coordinator for the CLEWs, Dr Dawn Fox, in her remarks at the closing of the workshop, noted that the training has yielded immediate benefits in the formation of a UG modelling group and their ability to share their newly acquired skills with our students.

She noted that the workshop has also set in motion the initiative to support building a CLEWs model for Guyana, which would in turn support a national cross-sectoral approach in addressing the complex issues related to climate change and management of energy and other natural resources.

Among those present at the closing ceremony were Caitlin Sievert, Second Secretary at the Canadian High Commission, and Dr Mellissa Ifill, UG Deputy Vice-Chancellor who has responsibility for Institutional Advancement.