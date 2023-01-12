UG, Merundoi receive UNESCO grants

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand presents grant to UG Dean of the Faculty of Education and Humanities, Dr Roslin Khan

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand this morning handed over grants for the UNESCO participating programmes 2022/2023.

The handing-over ceremony was done in the Ministry of Education’s boardroom.

The two projects being funded are the University of Guyana, Faculty of Education and Humanities’ ‘Reintroduction of the Post-Graduate Diploma in Translation (Study Grants)’ and Merundoi Incorporated’s ‘Youth Slam Climate Change’.

The University was granted USD $25,000. The grant was collected by the Dean of the Faculty of Education and Humanities, Dr Roslin Khan. The objective of the institution’s initiative is to develop persons with expertise in translation skills to facilitate effective communication between Guyana, neighbouring countries, and those who speak other languages. A cadre of skilled translators will be produced to serve the needs of the country.

Ms Margret Lawrence received the USD $25,822 grant on behalf of Merundoi. The grant will be used to enable youths between the ages of 16 and 25 to compete in a Poetry Slam addressing problems, and solutions regarding Climate Change in Guyana through research and performance. Using Edutainment and the Performing Arts, the causes and effects of Climate Change and the actions to mitigate it will be highlighted. In addition, a space will be created for Youth in The Arts to express themselves and build their self-esteem.

Present during the handover were the Secretary-General, of the Guyana National Commission for UNESCO, Dr Olato Sam, Confidential Secretary to the Secretary-General, Ms Sharda Seolall, and Technical Assistant Ms Tonya France.

All projects are to be completed by the end of 2023.