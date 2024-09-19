UG, Massy ink agreement to enhance student development & innovation

The University of Guyana (UG) and Massy (Guyana) Ltd., on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at providing UG students with increased opportunities for career development, practical experience, and research innovation. The signing, which took place at the Office of the Vice-Chancellor at UG’s Turkeyen Campus, was formalised by Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohammed Martin and Massy (Guyana) Ltd. Chairman, Mr. Navindra Thakur.

This five-year MoU is designed to foster collaboration between the two organisations, enhancing the academic and professional pathways available to UG students. Through this partnership, UG students will benefit from scholarships, internships, and the Massy Management Trainee Programme, which will provide invaluable real-world experience and training. Additionally, the agreement will support the development of a talent pipeline, allowing students to transition into the workforce with essential skills.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Paloma Mohammed Martin expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership and encouraged Massy representatives to invest in students, even from the secondary school level. “The labour market is becoming increasingly competitive, with companies offering better packages to attract and retain talent. I’ve been advocating for local companies to focus on younger talent, such as CXC students. By engaging high-performing schools and sponsoring students to attend university, businesses can invest in training the next generation while addressing their own staffing needs. Beyond the job market, we must also focus on lifting people up by providing opportunities where they are often overlooked,” the VC said.

Mr. Navindra Thakur, Chairman of Massy (Guyana) Ltd., highlighted the mutual benefits of the MoU, noting, “We are pleased to formalise this partnership with the University of Guyana. We believe in investing in the next generation of leaders and innovators. This partnership with the University of Guyana is a natural extension of our commitment to fostering talent development and creating opportunities. A lot of the persons who have completed the Graduate Trainee Programme are from UG, so it makes sense to strengthen this relationship. We look forward to continued support from UG, ensuring that the talent and skills we need continue to flow into Massy.”

Also present at the signing session was Dr. Melissa Ifill, UG’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Institutional Advancement. She expressed her pleasure with the collaboration, highlighting that Massy is a significant player in the Guyanese market, making this agreement an important step forward for both institutions.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Engagement, Prof. Emanuel F. Cummings, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership between Massy and the University of Guyana. He noted that it presents an opportunity for past graduates of the Massy Graduate Trainee Programme to serve as mentors for new trainees.

Dean of the School of Entrepreneurship & Business Innovation, (SEBI) Professor Leyland Lucas, also shared his enthusiasm, highlighting that students who participate in the programme will return to the classroom with valuable practical knowledge, enhancing both their academic and professional development.

Other key areas of collaboration under the MoU include professional development programmes, guest lectures delivered by Massy executives, and community engagement initiatives designed to enhance relationships between UG, Massy, and local communities.