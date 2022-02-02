UG launches programme for Certificate in Advocacy and Evidence for Summary Courts Prosecutors

The Attorney General Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs has announced that interested persons may now apply for the University of Guyana’s newly launched Certificate in Advocacy and Evidence for Summary Courts Prosecutors.

About the Programme

The Certificate in Advocacy and Evidence for Summary Courts Prosecutors is the product of a joint initiative between the Attorney General’s Chambers and Ministry of Legal Affairs, Government of Guyana (GoG), and the University of Guyana, to produce professionals who are specially trained to prosecute matters in Guyana’s Magistrates Courts. The initiative is being funded by the Inter-American Development Bank as part of the Support for the Criminal Justice System Programme (SCJSP).

Thirty-five persons will be granted scholarships to undertake this training, which will be facilitated though the University’s Department of Law.

Employment

Persons who complete this Certificate will be hired by the State to serve as Summary Court Prosecutors in Guyana’s Magistrates courts. Summary Court Prosecutors will prosecute persons accused of committing summary offences, or triable either way offences which are being tried summarily, and may be involved in the preliminary inquiries and paper committals regarding indictable offences.

Who can apply?

Third-Year LL.B students currently enrolled at the University of Guyana, and any other person already possessing an LL.B from the University of Guyana or another recognised university, and is interested in working as a prosecutor in Guyana’s Magistrates courts, should apply to obtain this Certificate.

The application process commences on 2nd February 2022, and closes on 24th February 2022. The course commences on the 7th March 2022.