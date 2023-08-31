UG launches new courses to boost country’s understanding of migration

The University of Guyana (UG), in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Guyana, on Monday launched a suite of Migration Studies Courses aimed towards providing a framework and platform for knowledge sharing on the topic of migration.

The new courses, including Foundation in Cognitive Behavioural Theory Migration, Law and Policy and Migration, Gender and Human Resilience, are being offered through the College of Behaviourial Sciences and Research, Department of Law, Faculty of Social Sciences and the International Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies.

International Centre for Migration and Diaspora Studies Director, Dr. Coreen Chester, during the virtual launch took note of the expected impact and scope of the courses.

“The objective is to make sure that our students are properly equipped for all that is happening and to make sure they are aware of global issues and trends around the world. These courses will not only bring awareness but will focus on causes and challenges of migration issues,” Chester said.

Given the influx of migrants in Guyana, UG Vice-Chancellor, Paloma Mohamed Martin explained that the country’s ability to comprehensively deal with migration will advance as persons enroll and complete these courses.

“These programmes already have interests in the Caribbean and because some will be offered virtually it means that the reach we can have will be impacting not only our country but the region,” Martin said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Guyana and Suriname, Irfan Akhtar commended the University for its initiative, adding that these courses will complement the Government’s wider plans of migration and diaspora engagement.

Akhtar highlighted the increased risks of violence abuse and exploitation of children and adolescents particularly, during the journey to host countries and when they arrive at their destination.

“As children and women are at the heart of UNICEF’s mandate and the work we do – we see that this course will also create an avenue for building new cultural competence as we work in the new environment- including in the fields of law and social work,” Akhtar said.

Global Affairs Canada Representative, Adam Loyer also congratulated UG on the successful launch, reinforcing hope that through this collaboration, the sustainable impact on the future of migrants in Guyana will be achieved.

The initiation of these courses comes only days after the University launched its International Center for Migration and Diaspora Studies at its Turkeyen campus, which will be focused on research and data analysis for slavery and indentureship.

The Centre is set up to pursue five specific areas of research interest, including Diaspora and Migration in and around Academia; Youth, Technology and Vulnerable communities; Indigeneity; Indentureship and Slavery as specific and integral aspects of dispersion.

During the Centre’s launch on Friday, UG Head of the Diaspora Unit, Rosalinda Rasul had expressed that research and data collection holds great value in guiding decision making and heightening the awareness of changing dynamics with migration.

UNICEF Guyana, in partnership with Global Affairs Canada and other donors are continue to work with the Government and related partners in the areas of health, education, protection, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) and adolescent development to support social inclusion.