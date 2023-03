The SNAP funds are distributed throughout Puerto Rico through the PAN card. (Juan Luis Mart?nez P?rez)

Washington D.C. – U.S. Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow supports the Puerto Rican government’s efforts to gain access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a proposal that would take a decade to implement and that would increase allocations by hundreds of millions of dollars.