UK's David Lammy lauds Pres. Ali's action on biodiversity preservation Guyana hands over new residence to CARICOM Secretary-General Despite LCDS' windfall earnings, Norton rejects it but APNU still campaigns on its gains Toll-free bridge crossings begin today PPP/C looking to conduct second oil block auction next year Development continues after Sept. 1 under a PPP/C Govt - PM Phillips
Caribbean News

U.S. Salutes Jamaica On Independence Day 

06 August 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on News Americas Now.
Promote your business with NAN

By News Americas Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 6, 2025: The United States has extended warm congratulations to the people of Jamaica on its, independence day, as the island nation marks its 63rd year of independence, highlighting the enduring bond between the two countries.

jamaica-2024-flagraising-nyc
FLASHBACK – Mayor Eric Adams, r., and Consul General Alsion Wilson lead a flag-raising ceremony in honor of Jamaica’s independence at Bowling Green, NYC. (Arthur Piccolo image)

In an official statement released today, the US State Department praised Jamaica’s progress and reaffirmed the close relationship shared by the two nations, especially in the areas of security cooperation and economic development.

“On behalf of the United States, I extend my warm congratulations to the people of Jamaica as they celebrate 63 years of independence,” the message reads.

The U.S. emphasized that the partnership with Jamaica is rooted in mutual efforts to disrupt criminal networks, promote investment, and advance regional stability. It also applauded Jamaica’s continued work to reduce violent crime and stimulate private-sector growth.

“These efforts benefit both Americans and Jamaicans and reinforce our shared commitment to prosperity and national sovereignty,” the statement added.

As Jamaica celebrates its Independence Day, the U.S. expressed hope for deepened collaboration in the years ahead, reaffirming its support for the Caribbean ally.

“We look forward to further strengthening our partnership and wish the people of Jamaica a joyful Independence Day,” the statement concluded.

Jamaica gained independence from British rule on August 6, 1962, and continues to be a key strategic partner of the United States in the Caribbean region.

 

Support us

Related News

01 August 2025

Fundraising Effort Launched For Children Of Haitian Immigrant Security Guard Killed In NYC...

29 July 2025

Tensions Rise As Sanctioned Businessman Shakes Up Guyana’s Election 

27 July 2025

Former Trinidad Prime Minister Briefly Detained in Antigua Allegedly Due To Name On INTERP...