U.S. donates 52,800 Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines to Guyana

As part of the COVID-19 Global Action Plan to increase COVID-19 vaccinations around the world, end the acute phase of the pandemic and strengthen global health security, the United States handed over 52,800 Pfizer pediatric vaccines to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of vaccines donated to Guyana to 354,660.

The pediatric doses, donated through COVAX are intended for children ages 5–11, and will further strengthen Guyana’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

This shipment would not be possible without the partnership of the Ministry of Health and the Pan American Health Organization. In handing over the donation, Chargé d’Affaires, Adrienne Galanek noted that “we remain steadfast in our commitment to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help save lives.”

The United States has already provided more than 550 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 115 countries, part of a commitment to donate 1.2 billion doses worldwide.