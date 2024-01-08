U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense visits Guyana

See full statement from the US Embassy in Georgetown:

The U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for the Western Hemisphere at the U.S. Department of Defense, Daniel P. Erikson will travel to Guyana from January 8 – 9. In his capacity, DASD Erikson is responsible for U.S. defense and security policy for the 34-nation region that encompasses Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, and South and Central America.

His visit to Guyana underscores the continued importance the United States places on the U.S. —Guyana bilateral defense and security partnership in support of regional stability.

DASD Erikson is scheduled to meet with the Government of Guyana, Guyana Defence Force (GDF), and Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders to discuss the U.S. defense and security partnership with Guyana and regional partners. DASD Erikson’s visit to Guyana is his first trip overseas in 2024 and it signifies the importance of the bilateral defense and security partnership as the GDF continues to grow, in the short-term with robust military to military engagements, and in the long-term as the nation continues to modernize its defense institutions.

The United States continues to work closely with its allies around the world to strengthen alliances and partnerships by improving interoperability, deepening information-sharing and planning and conducting complex joint and combined exercises.