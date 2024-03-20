Two teenagers arrested for robbery 15-Y-O girl

Investigations into the brazen robbery of a 15-year-old girl at Bel Air, Georgetown last weekend, have led to the arrest of two teenagers – one of whom has confessed to being part of a ‘motorcycle gang’ that committed the act.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the two teenage boys were arrested on Tuesday for the robbery committed on Saturday.

The 15-year-old girl being attacked by the alleged ‘motorcycle gang’

Edit

The police said that at about 17:30hrs on Tuesday, ranks from CID 4A and Impact Base went to Independence Boulevard, Georgetown, where Neil Lynch, a 19-year-old Mechanic from Lot 163 Curtis St. Albouystown, was arrested as a suspect in the matter.

Lynch was interviewed and admitted to being involved in the robbery. He also provided the names of the five other suspects. He stated that he did not consent to the robbery but collected $10,000 from the proceeds.

Based on his story, detectives proceeded to Cooper Street and Independence Boulevard, Albouystown, where a 16-year-old Labourer was arrested.

Their homes were searched, but nothing of evidential value was found. Checks were made for the remaining suspects, but they were not located yet.

Investigations continue.