Two more women die from Covid; death toll at 899

Two more women who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 899.

The latest fatalities are a 62-year-old from Region Four whose vaccination status is unknown and a 60-year-old from Region Two who was unvaccinated.

The country also saw 66 new cases being detected which takes the total positives recorded to date to 35,170.

There are 23 persons in the ICU, 76 in institutional isolation, 3239 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 30,933.