Two more males die from COVID

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that two more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 1,210.

These latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Male

71

Demerara-Mahaica

February 18

Fully Vaccinated

Male

52

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

February 18

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, another 53 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

The country’s total number of confirmed cases has gone up to 62,638 of which only 924 are currently active cases 924. This includes 12 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 60,504 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.