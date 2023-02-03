Two men wounded in Arouca shooting

Black Immigrant Daily News

TWO men are in stable condition after being shot in Arouca on Thursday morning.

Police said the men, 24 and 26, were walking on Hill Crest Drive, Bon Air North, at around 8.30 am when they were ambushed and shot by two gunmen.

The gunmen got into a white Toyota Hilux and drove off.

A resident heard the gunshots and took both men to the Arouca police station where police took them to the Arima Hospital by officers of the North Central Division Task Force East.

They were treated and transferred to another hospital where they underwent emergency surgery.

Police from the Northern Division crime scene investigation unit visited the scene and found a spent 40 calibre shell, three live rounds of ammunition and ten spent 9mm shells.

