Two journalists burned alive by gang in Haiti

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Two Haitian journalists were burned alive by a gang in the country’s capital on Thursday, a source with the Haitian Security Forces told CNN.

The source said the Ti Makak gang carried out the killings in the Petion-Ville neighborhood of Port-au-Prince. The motive and details of the attack remain unclear, the source said.

A third journalist managed to escape, the source added.

Haitian media outlet Radio ?coute FM confirmed that one of its journalists, John Wesley Amady, was killed in the attack while he was on assignment documenting the lack of security in the area.

In a statement to CNN Thursday, the outlet said Amady “was savagely shot and burned alive by armed bandits.”

