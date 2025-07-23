Injury setbacks shape WI T20I squad to face Pakistan Hall of Fame wrestler &amp; actor Hulk Hogan, dies at 71 Trophy Stall reaffirms commitment to Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast 'I don't want no compensation, the driver must go to jail' - mother of boy killed in accident PPP/C delivers development without discrimination - Edghill, Rodrigues tell Tucville Lt Col (Ret’d) Mohamad Aziz Nezamudeen honoured for over 5 decades of distinguished service to GDF Air Corps
Local News

Two Ghanaian ministers die in helicopter crash, along with six others

06 August 2025
This content originally appeared on INews Guyana.
Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah (l) and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed

[BBC] Ghana’s ministers of defence and environment have died in a military helicopter crash in the central Ashanti region, along with six other people, a government spokesperson says.

Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah and Environment, Science and Technology Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, 50, were killed in the crash, which Chief of Staff Julius Debrah described as a “national tragedy”.

Earlier, the Ghana Armed Forces said the Z9 helicopter, which was carrying three crew and five passengers, had gone “off the radar”.

It had taken off from the capital, Accra, at 09:12 local time (and GMT) and was heading to the town of Obuasi for an event to tackle illegal mining.

The authorities have not confirmed the cause of the crash.

The chief of staff has directed the country’s flags to fly at half-mast.

He extended condolences to “the servicemen who died in service to the country,” on behalf of President John Dramani Mahama and the government.

Ghana’s Deputy National Security Coordinator and former Agriculture Minister Alhaji Muniru Mohammed was also among the dead, along with Samuel Sarpong, Vice-Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress party.

The crew members were named as Squadron Leader Peter Bafemi Anala, Flying Officer Manin Twum-Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah.

President Mahama was feeling “down, down emotionally”, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu was cited as saying by news agency AFP.

Boamah served under Mahama’s previous government as communications minister and before that he was minister of environment. As defence minster he tackled jihadist activity that was brewing in the northern border in Burkina Faso.

In 2022, a France-based NGO, Promediation, said its research showed that jihadist groups had recruited between 200 and 300 young Ghanaians.

Violence in the area has also been on the rise, with concerns that jihadists may be trying to exploit communal in-fighting between rival communities in northern Ghana.

Boamah’s book A Peaceful Man In An African Democracy, about former president John Atta Mills, was due to come out later in the year.

Muhammed was at the forefront of the battle against illegal gold mining, which has wrecked the environment and contaminated rivers and lakes.

Protests against the practice, known locally as Galamsey, peaked during Mahama’s run for the presidency last year.

