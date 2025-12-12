gaza

Unstoppable ‘nightmare’ as storm lashes displacement camp in Gaza

By Edna Mohamed and Maziar Motamedi

Published On 12 Dec 202512 Dec 2025

  • A number of houses, walls and tents have collapsed in the Gaza Strip since Storm Byron descended upon the enclave destroyed by Israel’s genocidal war, killing at least 10 people in past 24 hours.
  • Two children who died from hypothermia are among the dead, says Al Jazeera’s Hind Khoudary, reporting from Gaza City.