Tuschen man busted with $113.1M in cocaine



The cocaine found (CANU Photo) The cocaine found (CANU Photo)

A Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, man was arrested on Saturday after a large quantity of cocaine was found in his vehicle.

The discovery was made by ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) at Tuschen.

CANU said that its officers, acting on information, conducted narcotics operations in the Tuschen-Parika area, EBE. During the operation, a motor vehicle with the suspect, Ryan Da Silva of Tuschen, was stopped and searched, resulting in the discovery of 15 brick-like parcels suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect Ryan Da Silva (CANU Photo)

At the time, he was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Da Silva was then arrested and escorted to CANU HQ with the narcotics for processing.

At CANU headquarters, the parcels were tested and proven to be

cocaine, which carried a total weight of 17.4 kg (38.3lbs) and has a street value

of more than $552,000.00 USD (approximately $113,160,000.00GYD).

Investigations are continuing.