Tunisia’s former President sentenced to prison in absentia, state media reports

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A Tunisian court has found former President Moncef Marzouki guilty of “undermining the external security of the State” and sentenced him in absentia to four years in prison, the state news agency TAP reported Wednesday.

Marzouki — who lives in Paris — accused sitting Tunisian President Kais Saied of organizing a coup in July after Kais announced he was suspending the work of Parliament, firing the Prime Minister and suspending lawmakers’ parliamentary immunity amid a mounting political crisis.

Saied has rejected accusations that his seizure of powers, suspension of Parliament and plans to change the constitution are a coup, Reuters reported.

Saied said he acted to end protracted political paralysis and that a referendum will be held next year on a new constitution, followed by parliamentary elections, according to Reuters.

On November 4, TAP reported that the judge in charge of his case had issued an international arrest notice against Marzouki.

Read More