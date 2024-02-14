Tucville man shot 12 times upon arriving home

Winston Hazel

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged shooting incident which occurred at 19:07 hrs last evening at Tucville, Georgetown, committed on Winston Hazel, a 36-year-old Electrician from Tucville, by two unidentified men, wearing hoodies and armed with two handguns on a black XR motorcycle (registration number unknown).

Investigations so far revealed that on the date and time mentioned, the victim was returning home from D’Urban Street Lodge, driving his motorcar (registration number PRR 3310).

As he stopped and turned into his entrance, West of his house, the two suspects approached on the motorcycle and stopped a short distance from him. They then came off the motorcycle, pulled out the two handguns and discharged several rounds at the victim, while he was in the car.

The victim realized that he was shot and immediately exited the car and ran into his yard, calling out to his reputed wife, a 37-year-old Teacher.

The suspects continued to discharge rounds at the victim after which they rode off on the motorcycle and escaped.

The victim sustained twelve (12) gunshot wounds: three to his left side abdomen, three each to his thighs, two to his left hand and one to his right upper hand. The victim’s wife and a 27-year-old male Customs Broker took the victim to a hospital in the city where he was undergoing surgery. His condition is listed as serious. The victim’s motor car was examined and what appeared to be bullet holes were seen on the vehicle.

Detectives found two warheads, seven 9MM spent shells, and one live 9MM round of ammunition at the scene. Investigations continue.