TT police probing break-in at Republic Bank branch

Police remain baffled over a weekend robbery at a bank in Couva opposite the Couva police station.

Reports said the building, which houses Republic Bank, on the Southern Main Road, had a hole in the back wall, and another was discovered under a building on the same compound.

Police responded around 8am on Tuesday, after being alerted by bank officials.

At the time they were unable to say whether any money was stolen.

Republic Bank confirmed on Tuesday that there had been a break-in over the weekend at its Couva branch.

It said, “An investigation has been launched into the incident and we are co-operating fully with the authorities. We can confirm that all customers’ records and files remain secured and the branch’s cash vault was not breached.”

It declined to give further information, saying, “As this is an ongoing investigation, the bank will be limiting any further statement on this matter at this time.” [TT Newsday]